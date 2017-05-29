Wartsila Oyj Abp (WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wartsila Oyj Abp (NASDAQ:WRTBY) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Wartsila Oyj Abp an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wartsila Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Wartsila Oyj Abp (NASDAQ:WRTBY) remained flat at $12.27 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Wartsila Oyj Abp has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.27.

