Zacks: VICTORIA OIL & GAS (VCOGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VICTORIA OIL & GAS (NASDAQ:VCOGF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given VICTORIA OIL & GAS an industry rank of 178 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICTORIA OIL & GAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of VICTORIA OIL & GAS (NASDAQ:VCOGF) remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Friday. VICTORIA OIL & GAS has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00.

