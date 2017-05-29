Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “We note that Skyworks has outperformed the broader market on a year-to-date basis. We expect the second-quarter beat, positive guidance, aggressive share buyback and improving growth prospects at Apple, Samsung and Huawei will help the stock’s momentum in the rest of 2017. Further, strategic design wins in IoT, automotive and 5G markets to remain significant positives for Skyworks in the long haul. However, heavy investments in R&D are escalating operating expenses, which is affecting margins. Significant pricing pressure, technological obsolescence and high concentration risks remain additional headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWKS. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Pacific Crest raised Skyworks Solutions from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) opened at 105.89 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.43 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post $6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, insider Liam Griffin sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $1,859,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,458 shares of company stock worth $9,278,031. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $278,774,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

