New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. 524,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $791.02 million. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.45 million. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post ($0.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently -94.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

