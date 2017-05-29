Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares underperformed the Zacks categorized Southeast Banks industry in the last six months. The company’s first quarter 2017 earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate primarily due to lower revenues, partially offset by reduced expenses. Despite a decrease in expenses in the quarter, increasing regulatory costs, along with continued investments in franchise are anticipated to keep expenses high going ahead. While the company is expected to continue witnessing organic growth attributable to improving loan and deposit balances, pressure on margin is expected to persist in the near-term though the rate scenario is improving.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on HTH. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hilltop Holdings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Hilltop Holdings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hilltop Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) traded down 0.35% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,200 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. Hilltop Holdings has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hilltop Holdings had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Hilltop Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.11%.

In related news, insider Todd Salmans sold 24,000 shares of Hilltop Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $737,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 79,025 shares of Hilltop Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $2,057,020.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,625,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,869 shares of company stock worth $5,419,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 65.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,222,000 after buying an additional 2,491,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,530,000 after buying an additional 249,759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,679,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,016,000 after buying an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 26,007.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,824,000 after buying an additional 4,961,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,393,000 after buying an additional 340,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

