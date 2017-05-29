Zacks Investment Research Lowers CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) to Hold

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics Inc alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Instinet lifted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) traded down 1.38% on Monday, reaching $14.31. 126,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The stock’s market capitalization is $525.88 million. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 523.78%. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post ($1.46) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/zacks-investment-research-lowers-cytomx-therapeutics-inc-ctmx-to-hold.html.

In related news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 14,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $215,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin P. Starr sold 28,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $463,920.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,014.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,742,903 shares of company stock worth $30,319,659. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.