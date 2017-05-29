Boohoo.Com Plc (BHOOY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Boohoo.Com Plc (NASDAQ:BHOOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “boohoo.com plc designs, sources, markets and sells clothing, shoes and accessories through the www.boohoo.com Website. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe and internationally. The company’s brand name consists of boohooMan. boohoo.com plc is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Boohoo.Com Plc (NASDAQ:BHOOY) opened at 52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.29. Boohoo.Com Plc has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

