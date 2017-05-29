J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, “J.B. Hunt reported mixed first-quarter 2017 financial results. The company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line fell short of expectations. Operating income in the first quarter decreased 11.3% to $149 million. Lower customer rates hurt results. In fact, the company is struggling with declining demand for quite some time. Shares of the company have underperformed the Zacks categorized Transportation- Truck industry over the last one year. We are, however, impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders. During the first quarter, the company repurchased approximately 1.33 million shares for $130 million. The company expects a tax rate of 35% for full-year 2017.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.54. 688,026 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.81. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $48,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2,611.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,604,000 after buying an additional 6,021,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $110,378,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $73,026,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,437,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $62,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

