Zacks: Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) to Announce $4.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post $4.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance Corp.’s earnings. Credit Acceptance Corp. reported earnings of $4.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will report full-year earnings of $19.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.72 to $19.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.13 to $20.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance Corp..

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.54 million. Credit Acceptance Corp. had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 34.34%. Credit Acceptance Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $170.00 price target on Credit Acceptance Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) traded down 1.29% during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.25. The company had a trading volume of 188,744 shares. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $221.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Credit Acceptance Corp. news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.20, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $128,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,254,492 shares in the company, valued at $631,371,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,160,000 shares of company stock worth $227,479,673 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. during the third quarter valued at $591,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. during the third quarter valued at $20,178,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 72.6% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 86,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,349,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

