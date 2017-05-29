Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will post $885.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper-Standard Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $858.42 million to $903.4 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings reported sales of $879.3 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings will report full-year sales of $885.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.5 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.6 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cooper-Standard Holdings.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.43. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $902.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) traded up 0.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $111.10. 121,849 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71. Cooper-Standard Holdings has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $118.59.

In other news, SVP Song Min Lee sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $100,847.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.11, for a total transaction of $4,524,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,311 shares of company stock worth $40,242,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 2.8% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

