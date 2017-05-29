$6.93 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (COP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce sales of $6.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.34 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.11 billion to $30.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $25.07 billion to $32.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank set a $57.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded up 2.09% on Friday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615,699 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm’s market cap is $58.63 billion. ConocoPhillips also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 5,234 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 855% compared to the typical volume of 548 put options.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -36.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 468.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

