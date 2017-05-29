Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Longbow Research raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) traded up 1.14% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,063 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Damme Alexandre Van sold 141,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $7,660,590.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,268.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 554,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,210,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,931,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

