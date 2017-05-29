Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Vetr raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.98 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America Corp reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,098,176 shares. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. Electronic Arts also saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 26,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 992% compared to the average volume of 2,425 call options.

In related news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $695,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,249 shares of company stock valued at $18,190,215. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 743,391 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,486,000 after buying an additional 147,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.7% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 463,606 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

