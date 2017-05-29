Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (CR) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.12. Crane reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Crane had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
Crane (NYSE:CR) traded down 0.321% on Thursday, hitting $79.085. 54,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Crane has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.931 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.
In other news, insider Brendan Curran sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $899,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Craney sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $362,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,762.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,897 shares of company stock worth $2,598,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Crane by 2.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.