Zacks: Analysts Set $32.00 Target Price for Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.23) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exterran Corp an industry rank of 195 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exterran Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exterran Corp by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Exterran Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Exterran Corp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Exterran Corp by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Exterran Corp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) traded up 4.14% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,680 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.03 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.69. Exterran Corp had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran Corp

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

