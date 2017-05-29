Zacks: Analysts Expect LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for LifePoint Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.96. LifePoint Health reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LifePoint Health will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LifePoint Health.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPNT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on LifePoint Health from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded LifePoint Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on LifePoint Health in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

In other news, EVP John P. Bumpus sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,166,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Bumpus sold 26,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $1,714,848.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,149,054 in the last ninety days. 7.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 37.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 75,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) traded down 0.88% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,905 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.87. LifePoint Health has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

