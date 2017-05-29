Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway Limited.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $239.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) traded down 0.31% on Thursday, reaching $153.25. 446,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $119.50 and a 12-month high of $157.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.3803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,946,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,014,000 after buying an additional 1,691,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,729,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,038,000 after buying an additional 722,300 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 5.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,509,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,667,000 after buying an additional 169,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,573,000 after buying an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $379,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

