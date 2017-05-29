Zacks: Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Vetr lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann set a $71.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $4.30) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In related news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 43,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $4,627,028.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,715,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,599 shares of company stock worth $11,919,322. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.5% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 0.172% on Friday, hitting $65.743. The stock had a trading volume of 962,297 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.041 and a beta of 1.57. AbbVie has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $68.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

