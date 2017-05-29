Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express Company (AXP) to Post $1.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to post $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.39. American Express Company reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Express Company.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair restated an “ourperform” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Vetr upgraded American Express Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.04 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of American Express Company in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $97.00 target price on American Express Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other American Express Company news, Director John Joseph Brennan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.74 per share, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,718 shares. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32. American Express Company has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $82.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

About American Express Company

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

