Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in YuMe Inc (YUME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of YuMe Inc (NYSE:YUME) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of YuMe worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in YuMe by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,436,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 114,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YuMe Inc (NYSE:YUME) traded up 3.34% on Friday, reaching $4.64. 158,176 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $158.75 million. YuMe Inc has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YuMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. YuMe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

About YuMe

YuMe, Inc (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior.

