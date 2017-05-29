Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have $36.94 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pacific Crest started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Get Yelp Inc alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) traded down 1.50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,227 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Yelp has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $43.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The local business review company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yelp had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/yelp-inc-yelp-rating-increased-to-buy-at-vetr-inc-updated-updated.html.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $112,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $125,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,129.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,121 shares of company stock worth $1,994,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 18,650.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3,181.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,970 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.