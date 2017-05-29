Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have $36.94 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pacific Crest started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.36.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) traded down 1.50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,227 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Yelp has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $43.41.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The local business review company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yelp had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.
In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $112,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $125,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,129.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,121 shares of company stock worth $1,994,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 18,650.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3,181.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,970 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.
