Xylem Inc (XYL) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Xylem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 14,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $709,068.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 16,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Xylem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 17,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

