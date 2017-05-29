XO Group Inc (XOXO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XO Group Inc (NYSE:XOXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “XO Group Inc. is a media and technology company. It provides information, products and advice related to weddings and pregnancy. The Company operates Internet websites, publishes magazines and books, and produces television and video content. XO Group Inc., formerly known as The Knot, Inc., is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XOXO. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of XO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of XO Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on XO Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) traded down 2.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 152,533 shares. XO Group has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $420.07 million, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.97.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. XO Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XO Group will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of XO Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in XO Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XO Group during the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in XO Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in XO Group by 364.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters).

