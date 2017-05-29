Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (XIN) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.34

News coverage about Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (NYSE:XIN) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (NYSE:XIN) traded down 2.47% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 191,311 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (NYSE:XIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.71 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate Co. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xinyuan Real Estate Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/xinyuan-real-estate-co-xin-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-34-updated.html.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd. (Xinyuan) is a holding company and conducts business primarily through its operating subsidiaries in China. The Company is a real estate developer and property manager that primarily focuses on residential properties. Xinyuan is engaged in developing large scale residential projects, which consist of multiple residential buildings that include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings or high-rise apartment buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.