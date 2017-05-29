Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $280.71 million for the quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (NYSE:XIN) traded down 2.47% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. 191,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Xinyuan Real Estate Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd. (Xinyuan) is a holding company and conducts business primarily through its operating subsidiaries in China. The Company is a real estate developer and property manager that primarily focuses on residential properties. Xinyuan is engaged in developing large scale residential projects, which consist of multiple residential buildings that include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings or high-rise apartment buildings.

