Brokerages Set Xcerra Corp (XCRA) Price Target at $10.25

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Xcerra Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcerra Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xcerra Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xcerra Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 325,252 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $527.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.28. Xcerra Corp has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcerra Corp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Xcerra Corp by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Xcerra Corp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcerra Corp during the fourth quarter worth $9,150,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcerra Corp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 173,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Xcerra Corp Company Profile

Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures.

