Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 157,000 Shares of S&W Seed Company (SANW) Stock

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 157,000 shares of S&W Seed Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get S&W Seed Company alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 37,048 shares of S&W Seed Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.60.

On Monday, March 27th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 527 shares of S&W Seed Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292.45.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 9,733 shares of S&W Seed Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,338.55.

On Thursday, March 9th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 10,566 shares of S&W Seed Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,962.10.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 46,186 shares of S&W Seed Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $200,447.24.

On Friday, March 3rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 41,293 shares of S&W Seed Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $179,624.55.

On Friday, February 24th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,775 shares of S&W Seed Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,721.25.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. S&W Seed Company had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. S&W Seed Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/wynnefield-partners-small-cap-buys-157000-shares-of-sw-seed-company-sanw-stock.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed Company in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered S&W Seed Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 target price on S&W Seed Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed Company by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,771,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&W Seed Company

S&W Seed Company (S&W) is a global agricultural company. The Company focuses on the breeding, production and sale of alfalfa seed. In addition to its primary activities in alfalfa seed, it also offers hybrid sorghum and sunflower seed germplasm. As of June 30, 2016, the Company sold its alfalfa seed varieties in more than 30 countries across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.