Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a report issued on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have a $122.50 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Instinet increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.06.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

In other news, Director John J. Hagenbuch sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $147,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $7,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 354,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,095,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,366 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 11.1% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

