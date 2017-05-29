Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

The analysts wrote, “WMGI’s 1Q17 revenue and EBITDA missed consensus and management maintained its 2017 guidance. Pro forma revenue growth slowed to 6% CC from 12% CC in 4Q16. The slower growth was due to sales dis-synergies of ~ $5M and disruption from WMGI’s addition of 115 reps in the quarter; however, 1Q17 likely marks the peak for sales dis-synergies and they should begin to decline in 2Q17. Management continues to expect revenue growth to increase from 1H17 to 2H17 due to decreased sales dis-synergies (which are lapped in 2H17), new product launches, and the sales force expansion.””

Get Wright Medical Group Inc alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) opened at 27.05 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.80 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.42 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 71.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/wright-medical-group-inc-wmgi-earns-hold-rating-from-needham-company-llc-updated-updated.html.

In other news, Director John L. Miclot sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $587,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.