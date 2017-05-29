TheStreet Downgrades World Fuel Services Corp (INT) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. World Fuel Services Corp had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. World Fuel Services Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.49%.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $116,014.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles Klein sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $474,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,335 shares of company stock worth $788,467. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in World Fuel Services Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services Corp by 18.1% in the first quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in World Fuel Services Corp by 38.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corp Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

