WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WNS. Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,865 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.96. WNS has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $33.97.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. WNS (Holdings) Limited had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the first quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

