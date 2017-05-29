WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Get WNS (Holdings) Limited alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS (Holdings) Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) traded down 0.33% on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,865 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.96. WNS has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WNS (Holdings) Limited had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/wns-holdings-limited-wns-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the first quarter worth $140,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 28.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About WNS (Holdings) Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.