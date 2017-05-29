WMS Partners LLC Has $690,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

WMS Partners LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 781,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) traded down 0.69% during trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. 54,374 shares of the company were exchanged. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Eagle Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, CFO James H. Langmead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,273.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

