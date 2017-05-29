WMS Partners LLC Has $283,000 Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

WMS Partners LLC maintained its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Stoneridge worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 131.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 153,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $441.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other Stoneridge news, VP Michael D. Sloan sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $739,029.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,805 shares in the company, valued at $764,277.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Kruk sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $365,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

