Ball Co. (BLL) is Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Ball comprises 1.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ball by 28.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,125,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,539,000 after buying an additional 3,314,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,532,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ball by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,388,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,660,000 after buying an additional 547,365 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,124,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ball by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,107,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,893,000 after buying an additional 468,980 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball Co. alerts:

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,986 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.98. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.81%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/willow-creek-wealth-management-inc-has-2-613-million-position-in-ball-co-bll-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.50 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on Ball from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

In related news, Director R David Hoover sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $198,482.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,561 shares in the company, valued at $15,126,617.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $3,082,110. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.