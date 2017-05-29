Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a report published on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.30.

Get Willis Towers Watson PLC alerts:

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) opened at 145.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $112.76 and a 52 week high of $146.30.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson PLC had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Willis Towers Watson PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post $8.58 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/willis-towers-watson-plc-wltw-earns-sell-rating-from-wells-fargo-co-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson PLC’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other Willis Towers Watson PLC news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Thomas sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $311,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,012,200 shares of company stock worth $142,132,464. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 170.6% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson PLC Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.