Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) traded down 0.57% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,106,338 shares. Williams Companies has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1979.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.69%.

In other news, insider Robyn L. Ewing sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,544.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles I. Cogut purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,561 shares of company stock worth $2,876,240. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,300.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 341.1% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after buying an additional 5,418,945 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 35,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,542,000 after buying an additional 351,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

