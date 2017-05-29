Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director William C. Wyer sold 2,255 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $84,788.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter.

Get Artesian Resources Co. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Director Sells 2,255 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/william-c-wyer-sells-2255-shares-of-artesian-resources-co-artna-stock-updated.html.

ARTNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Hilliard Lyons cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries offer water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The Company distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.