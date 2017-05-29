William C. Dockman Sells 4,940 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Stock

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) VP William C. Dockman sold 4,940 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $345,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.00. 370,815 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.15. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $398 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post $3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GRA shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $82.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

