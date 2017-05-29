Whitman Howard Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG)

Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Whitman Howard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.09) target price on the stock. Whitman Howard’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.25) price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Dairy Crest Group plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. HSBC Holdings plc decreased their price objective on Dairy Crest Group plc from GBX 750 ($9.63) to GBX 710 ($9.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dairy Crest Group plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 619.22 ($7.95).

Shares of Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) traded up 0.326797% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 616.505188. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 862.48 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 589.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 586.37. Dairy Crest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 503.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 697.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Dairy Crest Group plc’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 2.76%.

Dairy Crest Group plc Company Profile

Dairy Crest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based dairy company. The Company processes and markets branded dairy products. The Company’s segments include Cheese, Spreads and Other. It has two product groups: cheese & whey, and butters, spreads & oils. It produces and markets Cathedral City, a cheese brand, and the Davidstow cheddar brand.

