Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Shares Sold by Century Capital Management LLC

Century Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 87,454 shares during the period. Century Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 4.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,910,225 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The firm’s market cap is $2.89 billion. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $371.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.28 million. Whiting Petroleum Corp had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 106.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post ($0.49) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum Corp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a report on Friday, February 10th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $16.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

