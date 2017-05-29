Brokerages Set $26.00 Price Target for Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS)

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Weyco Group an industry rank of 176 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Weyco Group in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) traded up 0.29% during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 11,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $289.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.63. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyco Group will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc is engaged in the design and distribution of footwear. The Company designs and markets footwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: the North American wholesale segment (wholesale) and the North American retail segment (retail). The Company also has other wholesale and retail businesses overseas, which include its businesses in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific (collectively known as Florsheim Australia), and its wholesale and retail businesses in Europe (Florsheim Europe).

