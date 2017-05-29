Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,856,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,736,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,872,000 after buying an additional 4,091,244 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,084,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,712,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,953,000 after buying an additional 1,945,594 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,746,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 1,313,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 78.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. Eli Lilly and Co has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $86.72.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 80.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen and Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $17,780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,690,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,570,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,598.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

