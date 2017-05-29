Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,668 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 71,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 53.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 777,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,810,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $14,294,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

