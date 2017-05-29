Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.16 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2,256.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 196,243 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy Oil worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 117.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 96.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 71,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $544.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KLR Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Simmons increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

