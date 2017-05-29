Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.42 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,466 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter worth $224,815,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter worth $2,907,000. GRS Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 20.0% in the third quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 953,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 158,976 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 67.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 8.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. FBR & Co raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide Holdings from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Hilton Worldwide Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

