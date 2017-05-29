Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.39 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,293 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.39 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/westpac-banking-corp-has-3-39-million-stake-in-first-industrial-realty-trust-inc-fr.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $475,420.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 978,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,785.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $477,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 995,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,709,597.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.