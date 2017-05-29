Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 12,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $771,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Mangieri sold 6,578 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $409,217.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,155.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) traded up 3.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. 540,240 shares of the company traded hands. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

