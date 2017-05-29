Western Refining Logistics LP (WNRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE:WNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Western Refining Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Western Refining Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Western Refining Logistics to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Western Refining Logistics (NYSE:WNRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Western Refining Logistics had a negative return on equity of 1,191.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Western Refining Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Refining Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Refining Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Refining Logistics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE:WNRL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western Refining Logistics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Refining Logistics Company Profile

Western Refining Logistics, LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics and related assets and businesses to include terminals, storage tanks, pipelines and other logistics assets related to the terminaling, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined products. The Company’s segments include logistics and wholesale.

