Western Digital Corp (WDC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report released on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $95.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital Corp from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital Corp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital Corp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.39.

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) traded up 0.83% during trading on Monday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,704 shares. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company’s market capitalization is $26.21 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.22. Western Digital Corp had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post $8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Western Digital Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Demaria sold 21,410 shares of Western Digital Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $1,863,098.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark P. Long sold 57,846 shares of Western Digital Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $5,033,758.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,704.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,980 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,978. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,741,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,372,032,000 after buying an additional 1,250,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,860,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,011,249,000 after buying an additional 994,472 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 244.0% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,541,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $457,341,000 after buying an additional 3,930,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,102,000 after buying an additional 380,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,031,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,848,000 after buying an additional 264,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

